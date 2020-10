The award is given based on overall academic excellence

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s West Boulevard Elementary has a new street sign. It reads Blue Ribbon Boulevard.

Boardman Township installed the street sign Monday morning.

West Boulevard was one of just 16 schools in Ohio named a National Blue Ribbon School this year.

The award is given based on overall academic excellence.

This is the second year in a row West Boulevard has received the award.

