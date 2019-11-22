Boardman Dollar General manager says man trying to steal Reese’s pushed her

The manager said the man stuffed 16 packages of Reese's Cups in his jacket

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The manager of a Dollar General store in Boardman reported being pushed to the ground by a man who tried to steal Reese’s Cups.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday at the store on Market Street, according to a police report.

The manager called 911, reporting the man ran away north on Market Street after she stopped him from shoplifting.

She told police she confronted the man, who she said stuffed 16 packages of Reese’s Cups in his jacket.

She asked him to return them and he removed one package, claiming that was all he had taken, she said.

However, the manager said the man still had a bulge underneath his jacket.

She said he pushed her to the ground, but she was able to wrestle and get all of the Reese’s Cups back.

The man ran away, according to the report.

Police said the woman was not hurt.

The man left behind his cell phone and glasses, police said. There was also surveillance video footage of what happened.