Boardman doctor shares hip, knee replacement tips online

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local doctor is sending messages to his patients and the public through YouTube videos.

Dr. Jim Jamison, MD is an orthopedic surgeon at Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates who specializes in hip and knee replacement surgery.

He said with social distancing rules and the stay-at-home order in effect, many patients are not able to come into the office. So he thought of another way to help.

“I thought that maybe it’d be a good idea to make some videos of the topics that I cover routinely so that patients can go back to reference them,” he said.

In his videos, he talks about a variety of things.

“Most recently, given the COVID-19 crisis, I put together a little video about how to take care of your hip, knee problems given the current situation. Things you can do at home,” Jamison said.

He said he always reviews conservative options before turning to surgery for his patients.

Jamison’s YouTube videos are meant to help provide guidance and advice on ways to care for yourself at home.

He also provides information on different resources.

Anyone wanting to see more can follow Dr. Jamison’s YouTube channel and the Orthopaedic Associates Facebook page.