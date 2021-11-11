Boardman doctor enters guilty pleas in federal kickback case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A doctor who practiced in Boardman and was indicted for soliciting and accepting kickbacks from federal insurers entered guilty pleas Wednesday in federal court.

Joni Canby entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of conspiracy to solicit kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program, offering or paying kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program.

Sentencing is set for March 17 before Judge Calabrese.

A co-defendant, Samir Wahib, has similar charges pending.

The charges were filed in February after a bill of information was filed against another doctor, Michelle Kapon, who conspired with Wahib and Canby to take money in exchange for arranging for tests for sexually-transmitted diseases to be performed.

Kapon also pleaded guilty in February. Court records show a sentencing date of Feb. 3 before Judge Calabrese.

The scheme lasted from March 2014 to January 2017, the court documents said.

The documents said Kapon accepted four checks from Wahib, for a total of $5,105 from Oct. 27, 2014 until Jan. 9, 2017.

The documents said Wahib also paid kickbacks to Canby in exchange for her sending specimens to him to be tested.

The payments also violated federal law because the tests were provided to some patients through Medicare and Medicaid, the information said.