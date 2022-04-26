BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a food delivery driver had his car stolen outside of a pizza shop in Boardman.

According to a police report, the driver was at a pizza shop on Market Street to pick up a delivery at about 7:45 p.m. Monday and left his car running in the parking lot while he went in to pick up the order.

When he went outside, his white 2017 Ford Escape was missing.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the theft and saw a man get into the car and drive away.

The car was recovered in New Brighton, Pennsylvania at about 2:57 a.m. Tuesday during an arrest, but police there said the driver did not match the description of the person seen in the surveillance video outside of the pizza shop.

The investigation is ongoing.