Boardman court closed after positive COVID-19 result

County Court No. 2 will be closed Wednesday for cleaning and disinfecting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Court in Boardman is closed Wednesday after someone at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Court officials say that person came into contact with employees at the court.

County Court No. 2 will be closed Wednesday for cleaning and disinfecting.

The facility will be open Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. The only parties allowed inside are those who have scheduled pretrials, trials, preliminary hearings and arraignments.

The court will be closed again on Friday.

All time requirements will be tolled until Monday, Feb. 8.