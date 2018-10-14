Local News

Boardman competition searches for strongest person in Ohio

Athletes had the chance to qualify for the national competition

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 09:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2018 12:05 AM EDT

Boardman competition searches for strongest person in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - People from across Ohio came to Boardman on Saturday to test their strength in the Ohio's Strongest Man and Woman competition. 

The competition consisted of multiple events to determine the strongest person in the state, from lifting cars to moving stone balls.

Athletes from all over came to compete for a chance to take on the stage at the national level.

"They'll get a qualification to go to nationals and compete. It's actually held in Columbus this year, so they'll compete in Columbus and compete for a national championship," said Shawn Schumaker, state chairman for the competition. 

For more information on the competition and future events, visit unitedstatesstrongman.com.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories