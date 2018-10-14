Boardman competition searches for strongest person in Ohio Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - People from across Ohio came to Boardman on Saturday to test their strength in the Ohio's Strongest Man and Woman competition.

The competition consisted of multiple events to determine the strongest person in the state, from lifting cars to moving stone balls.

Athletes from all over came to compete for a chance to take on the stage at the national level.

"They'll get a qualification to go to nationals and compete. It's actually held in Columbus this year, so they'll compete in Columbus and compete for a national championship," said Shawn Schumaker, state chairman for the competition.

For more information on the competition and future events, visit unitedstatesstrongman.com.