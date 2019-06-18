Boardman community to hold final walk-through of Market Street Elementary

Community members will get to go down the halls one last time

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, June 29, all Boardman Spartans from past and present are invited for the final walk-through of Market Street Elementary.

This will be the final opportunity for community members to say goodbye to the beloved building.

All current and past staff members, students and community members are encouraged to attend.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. There will a brief closing program at 11:30 a.m.

The school board voted to close the school in January as part of a cost-saving measure.