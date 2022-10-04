BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School rallied together Tuesday night for a child who has been battling cancer.

Eight-year-old “Warrior Princess” Nora Sabella has been battling neuroblastoma. She underwent scans last week in New York City, where doctors found a concerning lesion in her abdomen near her previous cancer site.

Tuesday night, a fundraiser was held to support Nora and her family.

“Our community is so amazing and I know I’ve said this a million times that I have met so many families, not just in Akron but in New York, that just don’t have the community that we have and they are going through this alone,” said Amy Sabella, Nora’s mother.

The Sabella family says they are staying strong for Nora during this time.