Boardman community honors memory of longtime school bus driver

Bus 17 is now being passed onto Hockensmith, who trained under Borton for six years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman community is mourning the loss of a well-known school bus driver.

Tom Borton passed away Monday at his home in Mineral Ridge. He was 59-years-old.

On Thursday, his coworkers placed bows on the grill of every school bus. All of the bows have the number 17 on them, which was the bus that Borton drove for over a decade.

Those who worked alongside Borton said he will be greatly missed.

“You try to keep your mind off it and just think, well, life goes on but I’ll never get used to it. I miss him,” said Boardman bus driver Jack Hockensmith.

Borton was an on-board instructor and trained most of Boardman’s bus drivers.

Bus 17 is now being passed onto Hockensmith, who trained under Borton for six years.