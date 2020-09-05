Boardman comic book store owner discusses influence Chadwick Boseman had on society

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot has been said this past week about the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. On Friday, we talked with the owner of two local comic book stores about Boseman’s impact on his business and on society.

Boseman played Marvel’s Black Panther, a superhero we all can say made an inspirational impact in our world.

“I mean, in 2018 at our Comic-Con, every kid under the age of 10, regardless if he was white, black, yellow or brown, there were a ton of Black Panthers running around,” said Greg Bartholomew, owner of All American Cards and Comics.

An icon for many and a superhero at heart, Boseman died at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer.

“For what Chadwick put up with up until probably the last six months, you know, you just can’t fathom it and you don’t wish it upon anybody,” Bartholomew said.

Since Boseman’s death, Bartholomew says he’s seen a sales increase on Black Panther products.

“It’s only been two years since the movie been out. The prices rose highly on that, I mean, a nice copy of the first Black Panther from 1966, it’ll run you a thousand bucks,” Bartholomew said.

Comic books started in 1933 and in the last 20 years, Bartholomew says there have been a lot more minority superheroes in movies and comic books.

“When we first opened, my clientele was 35 year and older white guys. Now, we get more women in, we get more people of color in,” Bartholomew said.

Bartholomew is glad to see the diversity within the comic world and hopes more people will get into it.

More stories from WKBN.com: