BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Miles Spearman graduated from Boardman High School in 2019.

Right now, he is studying marketing and music with a minor in media production at the University of Cincinnati.

Last summer, he had the chance to be featured on Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour.” The series showcases colleges across the country from the point of view of students.

Miles says his experience was really fun. He got to learn more about other students at the university.

“I was getting to meet these other people that had a total different, you know, Cincinnati, UC experience or college experience. But, you know, it’s cool because now, like, anyone can see those different facets,” Spearman said.

Miles says that seeing all sides of campus life can be beneficial for high school kids looking at different colleges. In his time at UC, he has interned with lots of great places, including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Miles says he is excited to watch and share the episode with friends and family.

“You know, we filmed in July so we’re just sit in anticipation like ‘Oh gosh that’s going to be in 2022’. That felt so far away, but now it’s at like tomorrow so we’re super excited,” Spearman said.

The episode Spearman is featured on premieres on Tuesday on Amazon Prime. Miles says that he and his friends will be having a small watch party to enjoy the show.