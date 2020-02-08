Boardman Club Scouts race in Pinewood Derby

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Boardman Club Scouts Pack 27 held a Pinewood Derby Race.

The scouts have been running the pine derby since 1953.

The local pack has been taking part in the event for almost 60 years.

With the help of their parents, scouts work to build the fastest car.

Through this work, they learn craftsmanship, sportsmanship and friendly competition. Even if their car doesn’t win, the excitement from the scouts is infectious.

“The excitement of the pinewood derby is palpable. When you get here, you can see the kids are really excited. You know, they wanna see their car do really well. They’re excited for their teammates or their pack partners, and as each race goes by, they get more and more excited, just knowing their car is doing well and wanting to see how they do in each lane in each race,” said Interim Club Master Jim Boots.

The pinewood derby is solely carried out by Cub Scouts.

The racetrack is set up to calculate the speed of the cars by the millionth of a second.