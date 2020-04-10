Boardman closes Spartan Stadium over distancing concerns

School officials announced Friday that Boardman Spartan Stadium will be closed to the public

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is joining a growing list of other school districts that are closing stadiums over concerns about social distancing.

Athletic Director Marco Marinucci said as the weather warms up, the number of people gathering at the stadium is noticeably on the rise.

“Since it opened in 2015, our Stadium has been an incredible place for our residents to enjoy and we’ve always permitted residents to walk or run the track and use the field with the proper permission,” Marinucci said. “However, now we are observing pickup games of soccer and football, where clearly, social distancing is not happening. For everyone’s safety, we must make this change.”

Boardman joins Salem, Warren and Lakeview (Cortland) in closing their school stadiums.