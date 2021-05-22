Boardman church sells Greek food, raising money for future projects

Because of the pandemic, they haven't been able to have some of their bigger events

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Greek food was on sale Saturday to help Saint John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman.

Food sold was lamb sandwiches wrapped in pita bread and grilled ham.

The church has plans to use the funds for future projects, and because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to have some of their bigger events.

“With COVID and things like that, we haven’t been able to have them as often as we would like and how we do want to do them. This is just something we are giving the community the chance to still have some of that greek culture in the area,” said Andrew Rosko, a member of the church.

Their next sale is June 19, and they are planning their Greek Festival for this year.