Boardman church hosting drive-in Easter service

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of people plan on attending Easter services Sunday, but with most churches closed, they’re turning to virtual services.

A church in Boardman gets creative to make Easter services happen in person.

The doors at Good Hope Lutheran Church might be closed, but the parking lot is certainly open.

Pastor Bob is getting a little creative to make sure Easter services happen.

Since the Stay at Home order has been in effect, Good Hope has been hosting online streaming for their typical Sunday services. They also offered people without internet to come and listen to the service in the parking lot.

With Easter this Sunday, they wanted to change it up.

Worshippers attending service can tune in at 92.3 FM so people can park their car in the lot and listen. This time it will be more visual and they will also receive communion for Easter service.

Pastor Bob says they are creating more room for cars to park while also following social distancing guidelines, keeping everyone roughly six feet apart.