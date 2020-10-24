Boardman church continues its October Friday food giveaway

The giveaway started at 4 p.m. and they go until they run out of supplies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A free food giveaway was held at a church in Boardman Friday.

Bridge of Hope has been giving away free boxes of food every Friday in October.

The giveaway started at 4 p.m. and they go until they run out of supplies.

The food boxes have cheese, potatoes, milk and a ton more.

Lead Pastor Doug Reed says they are glad they’re able to take part in the food giveaways in a time where so many people are in need.

“What better way, with no strings attached, to help people get through this time. Loved it when the schools did it. Boardman schools did a great job at the end of the school year and throughout the summer providing families with food. Now, they’re back in the swing of things and we get to come alongside and help some of these families out,” said Reed.

Reed says they may take the food giveaway as far as the first week of November, so the community will have three more weeks.

