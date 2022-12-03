BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman church is doing its part to help flood victims around the country.

Kids and adults from the Good Hope Lutheran Church packed 300 buckets today with disaster relief supplies.

The buckets will go to a disaster response warehouse in Caldwell, Ohio and from there they will be sent out to several states to help flood victims.

“I love serving, it does my heart good and to see the kids come out and do it and the adults together, I think it’s what God wants from us is to work together and to help each other,” said Sunday School superintendent Paula Barany.

Items can still be donated, just drop them off to the church.