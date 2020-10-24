Boardman celebrates Halloween early with drive-thru event

Over 50 cars were in line to pick up candy bags Friday night

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Halloween is right around the corner, and Boardman Nissan and Loud 102.3 found a way to celebrate it early for the kids.

There was a long line of cars for the Friday night event. Over 50 cars were in line to pick up candy bags.

The kids were even dressed up in their costumes as they were picking up their goody bags out from their cars.

Halloween music was played by Loud 102.3.

“You know, during the whole season right now with COVID, a lot of stuff going ahead and shutting down, we just want to make sure everybody knows that we still care. You know, and just doing the best we can at giving back,” said Baron Reynolds of Boardman Nissan.

Reynolds says their goal is to keep giving back and provide the best services to the community.

