Boardman car dealership gives away free car to Hubbard veteran

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Nissan gave back to the community Friday evening by giving away a car to a local veteran.

More than 100 area veterans were nominated to win the car and a committee selected the five finalists.

A drawing was held and Nicholas Poullas of Hubbard was picked as the winner. Boardman Nissan is giving him a 2018 Nissan Sentra worth $13,000.

“This is amazing. I am like in shock. I still don’t think it’s real but it means the world to me, man,” Poullas said.

“When it means something to somebody, when you are giving back and it’s actually doing good for somebody, it’s an amazing feeling. I myself had some tears in my eyes because I am very proud,” said Stefan White from Boardman Nissan.

Boardman Nissan’s owner is a veteran and big supporter of veteran causes. He also likes to hire vets to work at his dealership.