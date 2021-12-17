BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One thing many people love about the holiday, besides spending time with loved ones, is eating Christmas cookies.

N2 by DaVill has been working on their holiday cookie decorating kits, hot chocolate bombs and other goodies for the season.

Shaun DaVill says decorating the cookies is a great way for the family to do something together.

“It’s a fun gift, and it engages the family. The cookie kits you’re going to get frosting, several different frostings. You’re going to get toppings, you’re going to get sprinkles, enough to make a huge mess and a lot of fun,” he said.

N2 by DaVill partner, Jon Yeager, brought some of his family traditions to N2 this year — his grandma Mia’s cranberry relish recipe. He said it’s a great way for her to live on while others enjoy her talents.

You can pick up the relish, hot chocolate bombs and cookie kits at N2 by Davill or they can ship them straight to you.

You still have time to get your orders in, and DaVill says the best way to contact them is their Facebook page or website.