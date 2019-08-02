Boardman businesses help police collect school supplies for students in need

Sergeant Sweeney said their goal is to make sure the students have a successful school year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police officers partnered with businesses for their Fill a Cruiser event on Friday.

With the help of Boardman’s Target, Walmart and OfficeMax, they collected school supplies for Kindergarten through middle school students in need.

Boardman police sergeant Michael Sweeney said this is the first year of the event and after seeing so many supplies in his truck, they are most likely going to do this annually.

“I’m going to be honest, it’s too many to count at this point. We’re kind of very, very excited, the fact that we’re probably going to have to replace cars here pretty soon because this one is getting too full,” Sweeney said.

Sergeant Sweeney said their goal is to make sure the students have a successful school year.