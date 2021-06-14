Boardman business will replace your old American flag for free

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is Flag Day, marking when Congress commemorated Betsy Ross’ creation of the Stars & Stripes as our national flag 244 years ago.

To celebrate locally, Agent Insurance Services in Boardman is holding a free flag exchange.

It’s going on now through Friday.

Just bring in your old, tattered American flags and they’ll give you a brand new one for free. Your old one will be retired the right way.

If you don’t have a flag, they’ll give you one to display.

“I wanted everybody to come together and think patriotic, and think about the flag, the United States. So we’re passing out these flags for the next week,” Ron Nonosky said.

Supplies are limited. Flags will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.