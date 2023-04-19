BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman business is collecting business clothing for veterans who want a second chance.

The Agent Insurance Services has been collecting professional clothes for three weeks. You can donate men’s or women’s clothing through April 28 to help this cause.

The collected clothing will go to Save a Suit, an organization that has helped over 5,000 veterans in the last 10 years.

“We corral all this stuff together. We send it up to Save a Suit, and they distribute it to veterans so that they can use this professional attire to get jobs,” said Ron Nanosky, of The Agent Insurance Services.

You can contribute at the Boardman and Salem locations of The Agent Insurance Services. If you drop something off, you’ll be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card.