Boardman bus drivers deliver more than 100 toys to Rescue Mission

The toy drive was organized by Laurie Kohuth, who has been a Boardman bus driver for 25 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman bus drivers who held a toy drive this holiday season were able to deliver presents to the Rescue Mission on Monday.

The toy drive was organized by Laurie Kohuth, who has been a Boardman bus driver for 25 years.

On Saturday, Kohuth invited the community to stuff her bus with toys for the Rescue Mission’s Winter Wonderland project.

“For the kids, bottom line, for the kids. I mean, we’re in the kid business, so yeah,” Kohuth said.

They were able to collect more than 100 toys for families and children this holiday season.