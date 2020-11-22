Boardman boutique owner collaborates with small businesses during pandemic

She noticed the strain the pandemic put on entrepreneurs in the clothing industry and decided to do something about it

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pandemic has forced many businesses to close its doors, but one business owner feels it’s important to keep her doors open.

The pandemic put a lot of small businesses in an uncomfortable position.

Brittney Bradley is the CEO of B’s Boutique, a clothing store on Market Street in Boardman.

“I was like, maybe I should do something with small businesses. I have more than enough space, so maybe I can let them sell their merchandise in the shop,” Bradley said.

Those businesses include four clothing brands along with a fragrance line.

“I already had relationships with them, and they were excited. They were just asking when we could start,” she said.

Bradley says her inspiration to give back came after speaking at a women’s empowerment event in 2018.

She noticed how her heart was filled from helping those around her.

“It’s more than me having a boutique. I feel like I’ve set a foundation and now I’m able to branch out and help other people, and that’s when I get fulfilled the most,” Bradley said.

She says the ultimate goal was to bring awareness to the community on the importance of collaboration.

“I think what 2020 has shown us is tomorrow is not promised and we need to stick together. Even if it’s telling a friend, ‘Have you check out B’s Boutique? They have all these Black entrepreneurs under one roof and it’s amazing,'” Bradley said.

Eventually, Bradley hopes the Boutique will provide a space for more Black-owned businesses.

Her message is to show the community that we can win together.