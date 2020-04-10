Boardman boutique is ‘open’ with virtual shopping experience

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many small businesses closed their doors during the pandemic, but a boutique in Boardman is bringing customers back – virtually.

Its been a time of innovation for La Ti Da Boutique, figuring out how to keep customers when no one can come in the store. Now, they are reaching customers through the one thing most of us have on hand at all times – our cell phones.

At first, owner Shelley Genova closed the store for a week at the end of March, thinking she’d reopen at the beginning of April. The stay at home order was extended and that didn’t happen, forcing her to pivot her business model.

Genova started doing Facebook lives several days a week, showing off new clothes and jewelry and pairing outfit ideas.

To place orders, customers Facetime her directly to go on a virtual shopping trip. Genova will show them clothes via her cellphone, and customers can purchase them with a credit card.

Customers are also invited to virtually window shop.

Genova says sales aren’t near where they would be, especially with the lack of spring and Easter orders, but she is staying afloat and plans to hold more virtual events for as long as needed.

“We have to turn on a dime. We have to be flexible, fluid,” Genova said. “This is not what it is today, and this is not what it is going to be tomorrow. You’ve got lemons? Make lemonade.”

Employees had to be laid off from the boutique since the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio, leaving Genova to run things on her own. She says she is looking forward to reopening once the social guidelines are lifted.