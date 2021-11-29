Boardman boutique brings Cyber Monday shopping local

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Most retail stores are full of holiday deals for cyber Monday. One local boutique ventured back to online sales during the pandemic.

Owner Amy Abruzere’s dreams became a reality when the doors to Grey Boutique opened in May of 2017. She started out completely online to build clientele.

COVID-19 slowed down a few expansion projects and put a strain on in-person shopping, so the boutique went back to the basics.

“And we realized very quickly that we really needed to go back to how we started, which was online and we started doing live sales,” Abruzere said.

She said between the online site and social media they have actually grown their business throughout COVID-19. They started using their social platforms like Instagram and Facebook to drive the sales.

“They love to hear us talk about the product, how does it fit, we talk about just the fabrication of it and we go into more detail,” Abruzere said.

She said shopping at small businesses is also important because it’s money that goes back into the community.

“You purchase from Grey, I go back out and support Magnolias on the Green, or I go back out and support a local restaurant, Zenobia, or what have you. So the money stays in the community and only helps our community thrive,” Abruzere said.

“A lot of places don’t carry what we have or if they do it might be slightly different, so you’re going to get different stuff here than you would if you went to the mall or shopped online,” said assistant Sherry Amendolea Calabrette.

Abruzere said to expect the unexpected and be proactive and flexible. She said they are already looking ahead to what may or may not happen in the future. For more information, check out their website.