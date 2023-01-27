CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A former local home remodeling contractor was in another court for the third day in a row on theft charges.

John Bartos, 40, appeared by video-arraignment Friday morning in the Mahoning County Court in Canfield.

According to a police report, Bartos is the owner of Gridiron Windows and Doors, LLC.

He is accused of taking money from clients for new windows and doors but never delivering the products or services. He is also accused of taking customers’ credit card information and buying personal items for himself.

Bartos appeared in Struthers court Wednesday and Sebring court Thursday.