Boardman Band gets help paying for new uniforms

It's been 15 years since Boardman has had new band uniforms

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman High School Band says it desperately needs new uniforms but Wednesday, it got some help.

The band got a $2,500 “Spirit” award from the Home Savings Foundation.

Boardman’s band was chosen for its performance in the Youngstown Christmas parade this past December. The announcement came before all members earlier Wednesday.

Band director Thomas Ruggieri said they have enough money to cover uniforms next year but going forward, they still need some help.

“There’s a proud heritage with the Boardman Band and alumni all over the world,” Ruggieri said. “We just want to get the word out to them and everybody and anybody, that if they want to support a great cause, there aren’t too many better causes than these great young ladies and gentlemen.”

He said it’s been 15 years since Boardman has had new band uniforms.