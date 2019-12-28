Boardman attorney holding meeting for community members about mall proposal

Attorney Carl Rafoth is inviting the public to his office in Boardman to discuss the matter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman attorney is holding a meeting to discuss the tax incentive proposal for the Southern Park Mall.

Earlier this month, the Boardman School Board approved language to create a Community Reinvestment Area for a new section of the mall. That could lead to tax abatement for that project.

It still has to be approved by the Mahoning County Commissioners, but Attorney Carl Rafoth is inviting the public to his office at 3801 Starrs Centre Drive in Boardman to discuss the matter.

That meeting will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.