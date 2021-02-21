Boardman arcade expands new free play space

Now, they've added on a new free play space where customers pay so they don't have to touch coins

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman arcade expanded this weekend. The co-owner says the team thought it would be a great idea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last three years, Fun-N-Games Rewind has had a play-as-you-go model.

Now, they’ve added on a new free play space where customers pay so they don’t have to touch coins.

Instead, they pay for a wristband.

“We wanted people to be able to start using it. People have been driving us nuts about it ’cause they can see we have doors and they were always peeking through and they could see what’s going on and ‘Aw, that game looks cool’ and it’s like, ‘Ah, not yet,'” said co-owner Steve Kurimski.

There are currently 33 games in the free play area. Kurimski says they hope to get up to 50 in the new space.

They’re also planning a grand opening, probably in mid to late March. They will announce details about the grand opening on their Facebook page.