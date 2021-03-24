Boardman aide placed on leave, accused of mishandling preschooler

Questions arose as to the aide's method of assisting the preschooler into the building

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bus aide for Boardman Local Schools was placed on leave following complaints on how the aide “assisted the student from the bus to the building entrance.”

The incident happened Tuesday, March 16, according to Superintendent Tim Saxton.

The child attends preschool that is housed at West Boulevard Elementary.

Questions arose as to the aide’s method of assisting the preschooler into the building, according to Saxton.

The incident was reported Wednesday, March 17.

An internal investigation is ongoing, and Children Services has been notified of the allegation, along with Boardman police

The mother of the child was notified about the allegation and alerted her to “check the child’s welfare.”

The aide was immediately placed on administrative leave on March 17.