Boardman academy offering free haircuts to Rescue Mission clients

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clients at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley have the chance to get a free haircut.
The service is being provided by Le Jeane Academe, in Boardman.
The offer runs Monday through Wednesday throughout the month of December.
Appointments need to be set up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
One of the instructors said a simple haircut can make a big difference.
“When you have a nice haircut, you will feel about yourself. I think that is a representation of yourself, and that’s a gift we can give to people when they feel really good about themselves by just cleaning up a haircut,” said instructor Debra Cormell.
Haircuts will be done by the students at Le Jeane Academe.
