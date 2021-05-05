Boardman 8th grader honors bus drivers with personal cards

Every card had photos of the driver's bus and a personal message

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An 8th grader from Glenwood Junior High found a creative way to honor bus drivers in the district Monday morning.

Celebrating Ohio’s School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, Gregory Carbon made more than 60 personalized picture collage cards for bus drivers and the transportation director at Boardman Local Schools.

Courtesy of Boardman Local Schools

Every card had photos of the driver’s bus and a personal message.

“Gregory reminds me so much of myself at that age. He loves school buses, and he is always offering to help our drivers,” said Transportation Director Ryan Dunn. “Gregory jokes with me that some day, he wants to have my job.”

Boardman bus drivers said Gregory knows just about each and every one of them personally.

“I had Gregory on my bus last year,” said driver Kelli Leshinsky. “He would somehow be the first out to the bus at the end of the school day, and he would always offer to help me sweep my bus or do some cleaning. He’s such a respectful young man.”

“It really was nice Monday morning, having that card there before I started my route,” said driver Krissy Manis. “It really does make you feel special.”