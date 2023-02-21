(WKBN) – At a meeting on Tuesday, the Mahoning County Board of Elections decided to uphold the decision to disqualify Dionne Dowdy-Lacey.

The candidate wished to run for First Ward councilperson in Youngstown.

Previously, the board was considering referring the matter to the sheriff’s office because they believed fraud may have been committed.

Members of the board said at a Feb. 7 meeting that they believed eight of her petition signatures came from the same person.

After discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, the board concluded that Dowdy-Lacey’s petitions were filled out incorrectly but no fraud was committed.