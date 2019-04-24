Board strips pay from Windham superintendent charged with having sex with students

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) - The Windham Board of Education voted Wednesday to stop paying superintendent Laura Amero while police investigate charges that she had sex with two students.

Amero was on paid leave up until now. She is facing felony charges of sexual battery and intimidation of a crime victim.

Investigators say Amero had sexual relations with one male student and attempted to have sex with another between February 2017 and May 2017.

During both incidents, she worked for the school.

Amero is also accused of trying to intimidate someone involved in the case around March 28 of this year. An indictment claims she tried to keep the person from filing charges against her.

She was being held in the Portage County Jail, but posted her $350,000 bond on Monday and was released.

Amero's next court hearing is scheduled for May 31.