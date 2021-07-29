Board of health members to vote on landfill site in Hubbard, concerning some residents

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of people in the Hubbard area will spend the next 11 days wondering if their community will be the next site of a landfill.

The Board of Directors of the Trumbull County Combined Health District will meet Monday, August 9, to hear from all parties involved. They will then make a decision on the possibility of a landfill in Hubbard Township.

Hubbard Township Trustee Rick Hernandez has been fighting Trans Rail America’s effort to build a landfill in Hubbard Township for 17 years.

The landfill would go west of Drummond Avenue and be bordered by I-80, Mount Everett Road and railroad tracks.

“A lot of that debris comes in on rail,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez pointed out the tracks, which will go around the landfill and where construction and demolition debris will likely be brought in and dumped.

“And most of it comes from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island,” he said.

“And, you know, you talk about land values, but if you’re not healthy, who cares what your land’s worth?” said Howard Huffman.

Huffman lives half a mile from the proposed landfill site. His pond is spring fed, and his well is only 35 feet deep.

He’s worried about something toxic leaking from the landfill.

“I’ve got two grand-babies here that are drinking my water, and I don’t want it polluted,” Huffman said.

Across Drummond Ave. from the landfill site runs Little Yankee Creek.

“It eventually ends up in the Shenango Reservoir where all the drinking water in Hubbard comes from,” Hernandez said.

Despite all the protests, Ohio’s Environmental Review Appeals Commission recently allowed Trans Rail to be grandfathered under old regulations and not stricter regulations passed in 2005.

Hernandez understands the Trumbull County Health Board may have trouble denying Trans Rail a permit to operate.

“If they follow the rules and regulations that are set forth by the state and by the Trumbull County Health Department, I suppose there will be no choice,” he said.

First News reached out to a lawyer representing Trans Rail America, but he did not want to comment.

The Trumbull County Board of Health meeting where the final decision will be made is scheduled for Monday August 9 at 6 p.m. in Hubbard City Council Chambers.

All parties involved will make presentations before the seven board members vote.