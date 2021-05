Monday was the traditional testing of the voting machines

(WKBN) – Just a small number of issues are on the ballot for Tuesday.

None are in Columbiana County.

Trumbull County has just four communities voting to decide issues, and there are only three in Mahoning County.

The Board of Elections ran a group of sample ballots through voting machines to double check accuracy.

Polls in Youngstown, Struthers and Sebring will open Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.