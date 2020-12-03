Board game sales up for Sharon game store during viral pandemic

Despite being closed for a month and open only on a partial schedule, the yearly sales at Infinite Consortium Gaming are ahead of projections

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Between the recent wintry weather and COVID-19, many of us have been spending more time inside and looking for something different for entertainment. Now, board games are making a comeback.

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the way we live, including what we do for fun. Many have turned to board games to help pass the time.

“More people are getting together in small groups to play these things with families. There’s only so much TV you can watch,” said Jessica Vaughn, with Infinite Consortium Gaming.

Despite being closed for a month and open only on a partial schedule, the yearly sales at Infinite Consortium Gaming in Sharon are ahead of projections.

“We’re up by 5% from last year and I think it’s because people can’t get out and do the things that they usually do,” Vaughn said.

Jigsaw puzzles have been a big reason for the increase in sales.

“Mostly because it’s something you can come back to. Maybe you’re bored for an hour and you want to work on a large puzzle,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn also says that her customers are playing board games with each other over the internet using virtual meetings. They’re playing escape room simulators, which bring that experience into the players’ living rooms.

“A lot of people have been getting into those. It’s kind of nice because you can’t go out with your friends and do an escape room,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn wants her customers to stay healthy and entertained through the rest of the outbreak.

“We love our customers down here and we want to keep our community going. So we just hope they can weather the storm,” Vaughn said.