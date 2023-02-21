YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections has disqualified incumbent Struthers Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone from the May Primary ballot.

The decision came late Tuesday afternoon. The issue was over his petitions.

Right now, that means Jim Melone is the only Democrat on the ballot. Republican Jennifer Ciccone will also be on the ballot in May.

“When Judge Leone filed his initial petitions, he was five short. He brought in five affidavits. One of the affidavits was in error, so he’s one signature short,” said David Betras, chairman of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Leone can appeal the decision at a hearing on March 1.