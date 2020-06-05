Board cancels Lawrence County Fair

The board of directors for the Lawrence County Fair announced Friday that this year's fair is canceled

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The board of directors for the Lawrence County Fair announced Friday that this year’s fair is canceled.

The board of directors said “it is with shattered hearts” that they announced the decision to cancel the event due to COVID-19.

The state’s mandate to limit public gatherings and increased costs associated with the extra safety requirements are cited as the main reasons for the cancellation.

“We are forced to make hard decisions. Please know that the board of directors has not made this decision quickly or without hesitation, but have made it not only for the safety of the community but to ensure future longevity of the Lawrence County Fair for future generations to come,” the board wrote in a news release.

Other considerations impacting the cancellations is the uncertainty of attendance and obligations of property taxes, insurance, utilities, payroll and general upkeep of the grounds.

Board members said that in a year with nearly all revenue lost, the health, financial and liability risks are too great.