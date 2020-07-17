Boadman graduate’s family, friends help her celebrate turning 100 years old

Grace Wardle now lives at The Inn at Glenellen in North Lima

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A special birthday on Thursday as Grace Wardle turned 100 years old.

She lives at The Inn at Glenellen in North Lima.

Family and friends gathered to show her how much she means to them by throwing a party.

Wardle went to Boardman High School, got married and had four sons.

Some of her fondest memories include dancing with her husband. which she said she was good at.

“We used to go dancing at Idora Park and square dance. It was what we liked to do,” she said.

Wardle’s big day also included a big birthday card, balloons and music.