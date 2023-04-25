BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland BMV office closed in June. It left a void for people who needed some of the other services the location provided.

The former operator of that location now runs Not UR BMV in Boardman. It offers many of the simple services that BMV offices provide, such as notary, EZ passes, and even watercraft decals or hunting licenses. It just can’t do vehicle registration or driver’s licenses, but if you’re looking for those other services, and need them fast, Not UR BMV is the place to go.

“The advantage is you no longer have to wait in line at the license bureaus for an hour, an hour and a half to do your basic work. Your watercraft, your fishing and hunting your notaries, your fingerprints. It’s all done here now, without having to wait in line,” said Robin Gibson, owner of Not UR BMV.

Not UR BMV is on Market Street across from King Collision. Next month, it will start a driver’s training school.