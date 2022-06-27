POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is moving more services online. You can renew a driver’s license and even take a traffic laws test online.

The BMV location in Poland has closed. Ohio didn’t renew the contract to use the storefront on Center Road. It expires in four days, but the BMV is already out of the building.

Drivers needing BMV services can find them online, or visit another BMV location.

Alternate locations that are the closest to Poland include the Boardman License Bureau along US-224, the Union Square location at the North Side of Youngstown, and the BMV office at the Westside Merchants.