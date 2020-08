LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - In a detailed response posted Saturday on its website, the Lowellville Board of Education and Administration refuted a report from WKBN that 25% of its staff was looking to get medical documentation not to teach in the classroom.

However, in the same response, the Board stated that one of the reasons it decided to go with remote learning only for the first nine weeks was because of “the lack of availability and exorbitant cost to hire substitute and/or online teachers.”