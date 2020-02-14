Bloomberg supporters tout presidential candidate’s business record during stop at Youngstown campaign office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the co-chairs of Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign says the businessman-turned-candidate is the one best-suited to help boost manufacturing and economic development.

Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer paid a visit to the local Bloomberg campaign offices on Friday morning in downtown Youngstown.

He criticized the recent budget proposals from President Donald Trump that would eliminate a loan program that could help companies such as Lordstown Motors grow their business.

“When you’re pulling out loan programs that can be helpful and are proven to be helpful, that is not helpful action on behalf of the president, so look, the president should be all about helping any way possible, and that means providing all those tools,” Fischer said.

Fischer said Bloomberg’s own record of creating and growing business shows he would be best able to help bring manufacturing jobs to the Valley following the loss of the General Motors Lordstown Complex last year.