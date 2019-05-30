Blood supply running low, Red Cross desperate for donors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross said right now, there’s a critical need for type O blood.

All blood types are needed, but there’s a shortage for type O.

The Red Cross is asking all eligible donors to give now. It said there’s less than a two-day supply for type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most crucial.

O negative blood is accepted by everyone, no matter what your blood type is.

“O negative is utilized in situations where time is of the essence, and there’s no time to type the patient and they need immediate transfusions. Having those types available and ready for our hospitals when the moment arises is really, really critical,” Christina Gargas said.

O positive blood is the most transfused type and critical in trauma situations.

The Red Cross said just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day.

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood on the Red Cross’ website or through the nonprofit’s blood donor app. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Upcoming blood drives:

Columbiana County

– May 30, 2 to 7 p.m.: Das Dutch Village Inn, 150 Ohio St., Columbiana

– June 4, 1 to 6 p.m.: First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine

– June 4, 2 to 7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem

Mahoning County

– June 3, 1 to 6 p.m.: Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd., Canfield

– June 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: HMS, 1500 Geoffrey Trail, Youngstown

– June 6, 1 to 6 p.m.: Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Rd., Canfield

– June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., Poland