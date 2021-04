The Red Cross said there is a critical need for blood right now

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Appointments can be made between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You can book your appointment on the Red Cross’ website.

The Red Cross said there is a critical need for blood right now. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, which is essential for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries, according to the organization.