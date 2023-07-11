YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 20 percent of blood collected by the American Red Cross comes from high schools and colleges. So when they’re not in school, those pints are missed.

Summer can be a slow time for blood banks. Donors go on vacation, take time for other activities, or skip regular donations.

The Red Cross says it’s sending blood donations to hospitals faster than they’re coming in.

Over the last two months, there have been 50,000 fewer blood donations.

“Any time that we don’t see the number of pints coming in that we need is concerning. I think what we’re trying to do right now is encourage people to come and give so that we don’t continue to see that,” said Christy Peters, of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is offering incentives for blood donors this month. Donors who give blood through August 12 will be entered to win a three-night New York getaway.

From July 17-31, donors will also receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last.

Call 1-800 GIVE BLOOD to schedule or find a list of donation locations near you.

The following are some local opportunities: